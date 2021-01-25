Jewish Senior Life wins programming award

Jewish Senior Life recently won a Jewish Programming Award from the Association for Jewish Aging Services for its Jewish Life and Learning Coordinator Initiative.

This award recognizes Jewish programs developed and implemented by AJAS organizations that are “innovative, creative and specifically designed to enhance the spiritual well-being of the older adults they serve.”

The primary purpose of the Coordinator initiative is to engage the retirement community’s more than 1,000 employees in learning more about Jewish culture, tradition and values.

In its first full year of activity, 86% of participating staff said the education increased their knowledge of the basic beliefs and practices of Jewish life, and rated the education “excellent,” “very good” or “good.”

“We are delighted to be recognized by AJAS for this program,” said Michael King, president and CEO. “This program has had a positive impact on our employees, as they are able to apply what they’re learning to their work every day and further enhance the quality of life we are providing to our residents. We are grateful to our donors for supporting this important initiative.”