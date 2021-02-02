SUBSCRIBE NOW
St. Mark’s KOC holding weekly fish fries

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Knights of Columbus at St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece, will offer a takeout fish fry each Friday during Lent from Feb. 19 through Good Friday, April 2. 

Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie for $12.50. No substitutions will be accepted. Proceeds will go to local charities. 

Dinners will be distributed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 585-392-3307 or 585-227-5734 for information.

Stock photo.