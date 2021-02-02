St. Mark’s KOC holding weekly fish fries

The Knights of Columbus at St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Greece, will offer a takeout fish fry each Friday during Lent from Feb. 19 through Good Friday, April 2.

Each meal comes with fried haddock, french fries, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie for $12.50. No substitutions will be accepted. Proceeds will go to local charities.

Dinners will be distributed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 585-392-3307 or 585-227-5734 for information.