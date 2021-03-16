Webster Knights on the move after 40 years

Trinity Council No. 4618, commonly referred to as the Webster Knights of Columbus, is making changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a 40-year stay on Barrett Drive, the organization is moving to the old school annex on the Holy Trinity Church Ridge Road campus due to a loss of income from public events.

The fraternal and charitable entity draws its members from the St. Rita, Holy Trinity, St. Paul’s parishes in Webster, and St. Maximillian Kolbe in Ontario. Trinity Council has provided over $1 million to area residents in need since its beginning in 1958. Members serve with four ideals: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.

The Knights participate in the Webster Fireman’s Parade, North Ponds Park monthly cleanup, fundraising pasta dinners and charity dinners, Red Cross blood drives and kids free throw tournaments. New members are welcome. Call 585-310-5749 for information.