JLR Diaper Bank to hold drive-thru distribution

The Junior League of Rochester Diaper Bank will host its second drive-thru diaper distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at 500 Helendale St. in Rochester.

This distribution is made possible by a $10,000 grant provided by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to help the organization assist families struggling to afford diapers.

“More than ever, there are people who need basic necessities for their families, like diapers,” said Jim Reed, president and CEO-elect of Excellus BCBS. “Not having enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler consistently clean and dry can lead to health issues like diaper rash or infections for baby and undue stress for parents. We are committed to helping families in our community keep their children healthy.”

Community members in need are encouraged to register for a supply of diapers at jlroch.org/diaper-bank. Diaper sizes newborn to 6 will be available.

There is a limit of two packs of diapers per child. Children or a car seat must be present. A limited quantity of diapers will be available on a first come, first served basis for those who don’t register. Masks are required and attendees need to stay in their cars during the drive-through distribution event.

The JLR Diaper Bank distributes over 20,000 diapers each month to its 45 partner agencies. Since opening in 2017, the JLR Diaper Bank has distributed over 540,000 diapers to the Greater Rochester community.