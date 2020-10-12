Fairport Rotary announces pasta dinner

The Fairport Rotary Club will host its annual pasta dinner in a takeout format from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Road, Fairport.

The dinners — which include pasta, sausage, meatballs, bread and a cookie — will be provided in microwaveable containers.

“Our guests will never have to leave their cars,” Rotarian Connie Borkhuis said. “We will have things set up as an easy drive-thru procedure and we will deliver the meals directly to the cars.”

Dinners cost $10 for adults, $8 for ages 4-12. Tickets must be purchased in advance at fairportrotary.com or Lyons National Bank’s Perinton branch on Fairport Road, or from Rotarians.

“Everyone realizes this has been a very difficult year, so we encourage people to support this event, which will support many local charities that might well be struggling to continue their good works,” event chairman Heinrich Fischer said.