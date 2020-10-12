SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pittsford Rotary announce Election Day BBQ

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

The Pittsford Rotary Club will hold its annual Election Day Supper with a drive-thru chicken barbecue from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Thornell Farm Park, 480 Pittsford-Mendon Road, Pittsford. 

Dinners will come with a half-chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, cornbread and a $7 coupon for Sticky Lips BBQ. The first 200 meals will include an ice cream coupon for Pittsford Farms Dairy, to be redeemed by Nov. 4. 

Tickets cost $12, and are available at pittsfordrotaryclub.org or from club members. Proceeds go to local and regional charities.