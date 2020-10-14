Greece Food Shelf, Clothing Closet continue service

Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf and Clothing Closet continue to serve clients during the COVID-19 crisis.

With no clear end to the pandemic, organizers are prepared to support the community by providing food and clothing.

In-person shopping was restored to allow clients more choice in the items they receive. This is done following CDC guidelines to ensure volunteers and clients are safe.

Now, clients come into the vestibule to see what additional items are available. They still receive prepacked boxes of basic food items plus meat and produce selections. Walmart at Northgate Plaza is donating baked goods, meat and produce.

Families and individuals in need of food can call the hotline at 585-683-9674. Calls are returned between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. All households must be verified over the phone before receiving food through delivery or pickup.

The Greece Ecumenical Clothing Closet is open with limited hours. Curbside shopping continues, with clients staying in their car and requesting the type of item needed from a list.

Volunteers then select and bag items before taking them to the client. Fall and winter donations are accepted during open hours. Visit greececlothingcloset.org for a list of current needs.

The Food Shelf and Clothing Closet rely on food, clothing and monetary donations from the community. Donations can be mailed to the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, 500 Maiden Lane, Rochester, New York, 14616. Be sure to indicate which program the donation is for. Email gefs.volunteer@gmail.com for volunteer opportunities.

More information can be found at facebook.com/greecefoodshelf.