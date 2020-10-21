Check Out Hunger underway at Wegmans

Foodlink fundraiser Check Out Hunger is underway at 21 area Wegmans stores through Nov. 28.

Shoppers can donate a few dollars or round up their grocery bill while in the checkout line. The campaign raised nearly $700,000 last year for Foodlink to help fund its programs and food banks across 10 counties.

Since March, Foodlink has distributed more than 17 million pounds of food and prepared more than 550,000 meals for school-age children to meet the rise in need in the Rochester region.

Visit foodlinkny.org for information.