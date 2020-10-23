Immanuel Church to hold food, clothes drive

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 131 W. Main St., Webster, will collect food, hats, mittens and scarves from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 for its Weekend Food Backpack program and the Little Free Pantry.

The Weekend Food Backpack program has supported the Webster Central School District since 2011. The program currently provides bags of food to over 50 children in five of the elementary schools. Distribution is managed within each school.

Immanuel annually collects hats, mittens and winter scarves in child and adult sizes for area residents in need. These can be homemade or purchased.

The Little Free Pantry, located in the church parking lot, is available to anyone in need of food or wanting to drop off donations.

Volunteers will take donations from each car during the drive. All items must be nonperishable. Glass containers and out-of-date items will not be accepted.

Suggested items for the Weekend Food Backpack program include peanut butter; jam or jelly, macaroni and cheese; tuna or canned chicken; pasta and sauce; soup and ramen noodles; cereal or instant oatmeal; shelf-stable milk and juice boxes; canned vegetables and fruit; individual applesauce, pudding or fruit cups; granola bars and other snack items; and canned pasta such as SpaghettiOs.

Suggested items for the Little Free Pantry include cake and brownie mixes; paper goods, face tissues, napkins and toilet paper; dish, laundry and body soaps; shampoo; rice; and baby diapers of all sizes and wipes.

Visit immanuelwebster.org for information.