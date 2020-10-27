SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Elks dinner to celebrate area veterans

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

Rochester Elks Lodge 24, 3524 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, will offer its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. 

The chicken and biscuit dinners include mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and corn. Meals are provided free of charge for all vets and $10 for non-veterans. 

Lodge 24 is offering curbside pickup this year to anyone in the community. Call 585-334-1900 after 2 p.m. to place an order. Pricing remains the same. 

Email elksflash@elks24.org or visit elks.org for information.

Stock photo.