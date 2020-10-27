Elks dinner to celebrate area veterans

Rochester Elks Lodge 24, 3524 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, will offer its annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

The chicken and biscuit dinners include mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and corn. Meals are provided free of charge for all vets and $10 for non-veterans.

Lodge 24 is offering curbside pickup this year to anyone in the community. Call 585-334-1900 after 2 p.m. to place an order. Pricing remains the same.

Email elksflash@elks24.org or visit elks.org for information.