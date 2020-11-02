Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ coming to Fairport

Empire Commercial Construction, a retail-specific company of regional general contractor Taylor — The Builders, is completing construction of the Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ location at the redeveloped factory building in the village of Fairport that once held the American Can Co.

The redevelopment is led by Rochester-based Donohoe Management, with leasing directed by Caliber Commercial Brokerage. Empire and Hanlon Architects teamed for design and construction of the 4,200 square foot interior restaurant build-out located at 25 Parce Ave. and 75 N. Main St., Suite 170. Completion is anticipated for mid-December.

"Empire is excited to team with Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ and The Cannery to help deliver another thriving local business to this growing development," Empire President Jayne Penepent said. "From the fiesta selections of owner Shannon Miller’s Southern California heritage to piping hot barbecue, the Fairport community is in for a mouth-watering treat.”

Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ joins a series of phased openings by other businesses at The Historic Cannery, including Faircraft Brauhaus, Compane Trattoria, Challenge Athletics and D1 Sports Training.

The Historic Cannery project features a rooftop deck, loading dock area, courtyard, over 200 parking spaces and an elevated boardwalk to provide pedestrian accessibility to all building tenants.