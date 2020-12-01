CWD offering culinary classes

The BOCES 2 Center for Workforce Development is offering seven night and Saturday culinary continuing education classes taught by Chef Jeffory “Cheffory” McLean at the Career and Technical Education Center, 3589 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport.

Adults and children ages 12 and older can enroll in “Sushi Rolling Workshop,” “The Saute Station,” “Bread Baking,” “Pasta-Palooza,” “The Chef’s Table,” “Pizza Palooza” and “Whole Food Plant-Based Cooking.”

Guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing are in place. Each class is $45 except for “The Chef’s Table,” which is $65.

Call 585-349-9100, email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org or visit monroe2cwd.edu for information.