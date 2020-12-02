Joe Bean Roasters named a Good Food Award finalist

Joe Bean Roasters, 565 Blossom Road, Rochester, is a finalist in the 2021 Good Food Awards for its Costa Rica Café Rivense del Chirripó coffee.

The Good Food Awards recognize coffee roasters and farmers that demonstrate a mastery of their craft, as well as a commitment to exceptionally high social and environmental standards.

“We are honored to be chosen for this highly competitive award,” said Ben Turiano, Joe Bean Roasters' green buyer. “We especially love that the Good Food Awards shine a light on the critical relationship between coffee farmers and roasters in creating high-scoring, mindfully sourced coffee.

“Our valued farming partners have all decided to pursue quality growing practices, a choice that can be particularly challenging in coffee-producing countries, but one that helps break old cycles of inequality.”

Entries from all over the country were judged by a panel of coffee professionals. The top 20 scoring coffees are named as finalists. In lieu of the annual award ceremony and Good Food Market, a virtual event will be held on Jan. 22.

“With coffee home consumption at a record high due to COVID, consumers are looking for ways to improve their home coffee by exploring higher quality coffee and brands that offer sustainability and treat growers with respect,” said Kathy Turiano, business development director at Joe Bean Roasters. “The Good Food Awards help demonstrate our commitment to full transparency, our farmers and to our planet.”