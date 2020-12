Messenger Post Media

Monroe County Post

The Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf, 500 Maiden Lane, issued a call for food donations, as well as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soaps, lotion and feminine products.

Also needed are small dish soaps, laundry detergent and cleaning spray.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays or by appointment. Call 585-683-9674 for information.