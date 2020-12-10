Webster students hold Thanksgiving food drive

Traditionally, Webster Schroeder High School students run a food drive in the fall to provide Thanksgiving meals to families assisted by the Mt. Hope Family Center. The pandemic looked to put a damper on this year’s collection since there were fewer students on campus; however, three resilient Warriors and their adviser came up with an alternative.

Under the guidance of teacher Elizabeth Gefell, seniors Rachel Kucewicz, Giuliana Zane and Eve Kowalczyk rallied students, staff, family and friends to feed as many Rochester area families as possible.

Instead of asking for physical food donations, they asked for tax-deductible contributions made out directly to the Mt. Hope Family Center Thanksgiving Basket Fundraiser. This way they didn’t need to venture into grocery stores to shop for turkeys and there was no need for someone from Mt. Hope to come on campus to pick up the food.

The trio sought to raise $1,700 to feed 20 families. By their deadline of Nov. 20, the girls brought in $1,844.

Mt. Hope Family Center is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families who experienced violence, abuse, neglect or trauma.