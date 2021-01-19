Pittsford Rotary announces next food drive

The Rotary Club of Pittsford’s next food drive is set for Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave.

The club partners with the town of Pittsford for the drives. Volunteers will collect canned and packaged goods for the Pittsford Food Cupboard and Children Awaiting Parents, which needs pasta, sauce and canned fruits or vegetables for its Dinner in a Bag program.

Rotarians will take precautionary measures such as wearing face coverings and gloves, and maintaining safe distances. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.