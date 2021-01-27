Pie, whiskey make for a perfect pairing

It is not unusual for Iron Smoke Distillery to hold a Saturday afternoon benefit at its Fairport tasting room. Even during the COVID-era with social distancing rules in effect, Iron Smoke prides itself on helping community agencies and supporting local causes.

In January, masked bartenders joined masked bakers to serve up slices of pie paired with special whiskey drinks. It was to commemorate National Pie Day and promote Special Touch Bakery.

“We’ve never done this kind of pie and whiskey pairing event before, but I think it was a double thumbs up from everybody who came hungry or thirsty,” distillery founder Tommy Brunett said.

The pies came from Special Touch Bakery, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meaningful employment to people of all abilities. The mission is to provide a “Purpose for All.” Each year, about a quarter of a million pies are produced by local workers.

Joe Perdicho, director of bakery operations, collaborated with the bakers to produce two never-before-offered pies.

“The bakery team truly enjoys working on new projects,” Perdicho said. “It gets the creative juices flowing and you will not find a better group of taste-testers than our bakers.”

The exclusive Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey Pecan Pie was served with the distillery’s signature drink, straight up or on the rocks. The new Caramel Drizzle Apple Crumb Pie was paired with Rattlesnake Rosie’s Apple Pie Whiskey. Patrons could order single servings of each or could take an entire pie home.

“Collaborating with a community partner is especially gratifying, as it gives our loyal customers something new and interesting to try,” Perdicho said.

More than 60 individual slices were served at Iron Smoke. Brunett hopes to celebrate National Pie Day every year and is looking for new recipes to pair with his whiskeys.

“I’m sure we can create something sweet using Rattlesnake Rosie’s Maple Bacon Whiskey,” Brunett said. “Everybody loves bacon!”

Curbside pickup is available at Special Touch Bakery, 1999 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester. Call 585-359-2253 or visit specialtouchbakery.org to place an order.