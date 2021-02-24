Pittsford Rotary announces next food drive

The Rotary Club of Pittsford’s next food drive is set for March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave.

Volunteers will collect canned and packaged goods for the Pittsford Food Cupboard, Pittsford Youth Services and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester.

Needed items include microwavable cups of soup, granola bars, ramen noodles, applesauce, tuna, single-serving snacks, and macaroni and cheese. Pittsford Youth Services will sell masks to support its annual Duck Drop during the drive.

Rotarians will take precautionary measures such as wearing face coverings and gloves, and maintaining safe distances. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.