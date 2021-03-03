Food drive to benefit ‘Feed the Kids’ program

First Baptist Church of Penfield, 1862 Penfield Road, will hold its Spring into Action food drive from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 to benefit Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf’s “Feed the Kids” program.

Needed items include applesauce cups, boxed cereals, canned pasta, canned soups, cheese/crackers, fruit cups, granola bars and oatmeal packets.

All items will be collected in the parking lot. Visit fbpenfield.org or penfieldecumenicalfoodshelf.com for information.