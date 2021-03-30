Trinity Council to sponsor BBQ dinner

Trinity Council No. 4618 of the Knights of Columbus in Webster will hold a chicken and pulled pork barbecue dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. April 24 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 1008 Maple Drive.

The takeout dinners from Sticky Lips BBQ come with a quarter-chicken, pulled pork, cornbread and two sides. Tickets cost $14 through April 17, then increase to $15. Call 585-202-7587 or visit bit.ly/3u4joOT for information.

Proceeds benefit the charities supported by Trinity Council. Search “Webster Knights” on Facebook.