Brighton Rotary to host Pancake Day

Brighton Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Day fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 601 Edgewood Ave., Rochester.

This event will be held as a drive-thru with Rotarians serving pancakes to raise money for service projects in Brighton and around the world. Pancake Day normally is held in October, but was delayed last year due to COVID-19.

“This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for Brighton Rotary Club,” President Ned Green said. “Brighton Rotary serves the community in many ways, including support for Camp Haccamo, Foodlink and the Brighton Food Cupboard. The needs are greater than ever due to the pandemic, and community support will help us continue to support these important groups and many others.”

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for ages 65 and older, and $6 for ages 4-12. Children ages 3 and younger are free. Tickets are sold through club members and on the day of the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses. Call 585-303-9988 for information.