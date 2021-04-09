CCE Monroe to host Home Food Preservation Day

COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, 2449 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, will host Home Food Preservation Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1.

The outdoor event will feature a canning supply sale, pressure gauge testing, on-site canning experts, U-Pick information, gardening tips, healthy recipes and thimbleberry cuttings. 4-H Youth Development will be on-hand with a free Mother’s Day gift gardening activity.

Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for information.