CCE Monroe to host Home Food Preservation Day
COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, 2449 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, will host Home Food Preservation Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1.
The outdoor event will feature a canning supply sale, pressure gauge testing, on-site canning experts, U-Pick information, gardening tips, healthy recipes and thimbleberry cuttings. 4-H Youth Development will be on-hand with a free Mother’s Day gift gardening activity.
Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu for information.