Brighton Farmers Market underway

COURTESY OF BRIGHTON FARMERS MARKET

The Brighton Farmers Market is open for its early spring season from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays through May 2 in the parking lot at Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road.

Offerings include early crops, storage crops, plants, baked goods, honey and maple products. SNAP customers are encouraged to ask about the bonus program.

The summer season will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, May 9-Nov. 21, then 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19. Face masks and social distancing are required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.