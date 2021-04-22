Greece Kiwanis to hold chicken BBQ

COURTESY OF KIWANIS CLUB OF GREECE

The Kiwanis Club of Greece will host a barbecue chicken fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. May 15 at Barnard Restaurant & Party House, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester.

Dinners are $12, and come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad and a roll. Proceeds from the event will benefit Honor Flight Rochester.

All tickets will be pre-sold either online or through a Kiwanis member. Call 585-615-0634 or visit kiwanisgreece.org for information.