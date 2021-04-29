Barbecue fundraisers to benefit Greece UMC

COURTESY OF GREECE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, will host drive-thru chicken barbecues at 4:30 p.m. on the third Thursdays of the month, May 20-Sept. 16.

Each $10 dinner comes with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Side options are salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw.

The church will hold a pulled pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Each dinner comes with pulled pork, a sandwich bun, two sides and a brownie. Side options are the same.

Visit greeceumc.org for information.