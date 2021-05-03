Greystone Church announces free lunch program

COURTESY OF GREYSTONE CHURCH

Greystone Church, 20 E. Church St., Fairport, started a free lunch program, In Jesus Name, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone in need of assistance can stop by the church from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Volunteers deliver no-contact lunches to cars in the church driveway, complete with a hot entree and beverages.

The food outreach started with the Blessing Box in front of the church that provides nonperishable food to anyone in need and is replenished by members in the community. According to ministry founder and church member Rachel Riccione, “plans are underway to rebuild it bigger and better.”

In Jesus Name grew out of Riccione's dream to utilize her hospitality gifts and better love the community during this difficult time.

"COVID-19 is a trivial bump in the road for many, but it hits others so hard and most choose to suffer in silence,” she said. “This food ministry is a loving help for many, but for others, the kindness expressed in a simple meal can open the door to life-changing conversations and changed lives.”

Several church members joined Riccione in her mission, including Maria Young.

“This ministry has a bright future,” Young said. “Serving contact-free lunch boxes is an initial interim phase. Soon, we will be serving full sit-down hot meals in our church's Levy Hall, with all safety protocols in place.”

Call 585-598-3260 or visit greystone.church for information.