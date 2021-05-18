Angels of Mercy to hold chicken BBQ

COURTESY OF ANGELS OF MERCY

Angels of Mercy New York will hold a drive-thru chicken barbecue in place of its annual pasta dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. June 19 at St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester.

Raffle tickets cost $5 for six and prizes range from $100 to $500. Dinners are provided by Dave’s Sidewalk Cafe. Tickets are $10. Visit angelsofmercyny.org for information.

Anyone with tickets for the 2020 pasta dinner can use them at the barbecue.