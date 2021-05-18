Food Truck Rodeo to benefit Helfer Scholarship

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Greece Youth Board will host its Jerry J. Helfer Memorial Food Truck Rodeo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 8 at Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., in conjunction with the town’s Summer Concert Series featuring the Zac Brown Tribute Band.

Proceeds collected from the Food Truck Rodeo will support the Jerry J. Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship, which goes to students that uphold exemplary moral values, devote time and energy into helping serve the Greece community, and display outstanding leadership skills. Call 585-723-2934 or email jerryhelferscholarship@greeceny.gov for information.

“As more restrictions are lifted, my staff and I are working tirelessly to bring back the wonderful events that were not possible last year,” Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “I hope you and your family will join us for an evening of food, music and fun.”