Good Shepherd Church to hold taco dinner

COURTESY OF EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 1130 Webster Road, Webster, will sell taco dinners in support of its local outreach efforts at 4 p.m. July 9.

Customers have a choice of beef or chicken birria-style tacos with rice and black beans. Meals cost $12 for the first one and $11 for each additional one ordered at the same time. Dinners will be distributed in a drive-thru format.

Meals are prepared by Rochester’s TacoDero, owned by chef Cordero Rivera.