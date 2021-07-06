CCE-Monroe holds Home Food Preservation Day

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County recently hosted Home Food Preservation Day, attended by community members, certified Master Food Preservers, program educators and board members.

MFP volunteer Michele Conners envisioned and organized the event, which drew residents from all parts of Rochester and Monroe County. She and fellow volunteers Barb Brenner and Judy Price were on-hand to answer questions, provide free pressure gauge testing and demonstrate the art of fermentation.

CCE-Monroe staff and volunteers shared where to find local U-Picks, how to ensure nutritional meals and gardening advice. The 4-H Youth Development program led a hands-on garden craft for youth, where they made kindness rocks and garden stones.

“The Home Food Preservation event was a wonderful way to connect with our home gardeners,” said Ashly Piedmont, Master Gardener coordinator. “Those who attended the event were eager to get their gardens organized and planted for the upcoming growing season. The Master Gardeners received great questions from transplanting and dividing fruit-bearing bushes to planting different varieties of sweet corn.”

Canning jars of all sizes, recipe books, canning supplies and pectin were available during the event. Jars and pectin are sold throughout the growing and canning season. Only cash or checks are accepted. Call 585-753-2550 for information.

“From garden experts to beginners, everyone was able to gain some insight and knowledge from the event,” said Zach Stoessel, a volunteer with the agriculture program. “It was rewarding to be a part of it and create a space where knowledge could be shared with the community.”

Visit monroe.cce.cornell.edu/nutrition/food-preservation-blog for information about safe food preservation practices.