Food cupboard opens at Chili church

COURTESY OF FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF CHILI

The Food Cupboard at First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., is open for grocery pickup from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursdays of the month.

Two sizes are available: one for a family of one or two people, another for a large family of four or more. These bags will provide an assortment of nonperishable items, including canned fruits, vegetables and meals; soup; pasta; cereal; baking mixes and dessert items; and condiments.

During the holiday seasons of Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, grocery bags containing special food items such as turkey, ham, breakfast and/or dessert items will be available.

Visit chili-presbyterian.org/new-food-cupboard to register.