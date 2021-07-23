NYSEG, RG&E donate $54K to local food banks

COURTESY OF AVANGRID INC.

New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric recently donated $54,500 to food security organizations across state, including five food banks and pantries serving Greater Rochester.

The donations are part of the companies’ corporate donation program to support and care for the communities that it serves.

“We’re proud to support these local organizations that are helping our neighbors and strengthening our communities,” said Dave Gridley, director of government and community relations. “Food banks and pantries are integral parts of our communities. In addition to providing food to those in need, these organizations also often offer nutrition education, backpack programs in schools, mobile food pantries and other assistance programs. Supporting their efforts is an important step in caring for the communities we serve.”

Locally, RG&E donated a total of $12,500 to Foodlink, Community Place of Greater Rochester, South Wedge Planning Committee, UR Medicine Home Care Foundation and the Salvation Army Empire State Division.

“Although many of our communities are slowly returning to normalcy, there are still thousands of families in our region who don’t know when, or from where, they’ll get their next meal,” said Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink. “We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with NYSEG and RG&E, and for their continued support of our mission during this public health crisis.”