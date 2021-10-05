St. Ann’s ‘Food Fight’ raises over $260K for residents

COURTESY OF ST. ANN’S COMMUNITY

St. Ann’s Community held its signature event, “Food Fight,” this past September at the Genesee Valley Club and on TVs, smartphones and computer screens across the country.

The hybrid event welcomed a small gathering of in-person guests and a larger virtual audience, including resident watch parties at Chapel Oaks and Cherry Ridge. The culinary competition featured four local chefs competing in a 30-minute challenge to create an entrée from mystery ingredients, which included Zweigle’s hot dogs.

Mike Speranza, corporate executive chef at Custom Culinary, took home this year’s cast iron skillet trophy. He created a winning dish of Mediterranean white hot ragout: a savory mélange of Zweigle’s white hots, kabocha, jackfruit and pear with an herbed red wine demi-glace, balsamic onions and a wonton crisp.

“What a great group of chefs,” Speranza said. “This was a ton of fun — it’s as much fun as it is pressure. I’d say this was the fastest 30 minutes of my life. It’s an honor to have been involved the last two years.”

Chapel Oaks residents gathered to support the event and cheer on their executive chef, Todd Klugh, who was a judge on the panel.

Funds raised at “Food Fight 2021” will support quality-of-life initiatives for elders at St. Ann’s Home, as well as the Leo Center for Caring. The event raised over $260,000.