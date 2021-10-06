St. Martin Church to hold BBQ fundraiser

COURTESY OF ST. MARTIN LUTHERAN CHURCH

St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster, will hold a pulled pork drive-thru barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Each dinner comes with pulled pork, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie for $10. Customers need to bring exact payment and orders will be delivered to their car.

Proceeds from this event support the church’s 10th annual Christmas Stocking Project, which reaches over 500 children and teens in Monroe and Wayne counties.