Foodlink to host ACF Rochester’s Chef of the Year Cookoff

COURTESY OF FOODLINK

The American Culinary Federation Rochester Chapter is partnering with Foodlink, 1999 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester, for its Chef of the Year Cookoff from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

This year’s competitors are Sarah Kelsey, executive sous chef, Genesee Valley Club; Evelyn Lannak, associate professor, Monroe Community College; and Brian Mattice, culinary arts instructor, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.

The free program will open with networking and tastings available from grazing stations. Then, the chefs will prepare an entree with protein, starch and vegetable components that will be judged by a panel of chefs and emcee Paul Guglielmo. The night will end with award presentations and ACF Rochester announcements.

Guests must register by Nov. 3 to attend. Proof of full vaccination is required for admission. Email info@acfroc.org for information.