Trinity Council to sponsor BBQ dinner

COURTESY OF TRINITY COUNTIL NO. 4618

Trinity Council No. 4618 of the Knights of Columbus will sponsor a chicken and pulled pork barbecue dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 1008 Maple Drive, Webster.

The $15 takeout dinners, provided by Sticky Lips BBQ, come with a quarter-chicken, scoop of pulled pork, cornbread and two sides. Proceeds will benefit charities supported by the Council.

Call or text 585-202-7587, or visit bit.ly/3aOuOP1 for tickets.