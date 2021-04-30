Camp Haccamo auto show returning June 5

COURTESY OF CAMP HACCAMO

The eighth annual Camp Haccamo Car, Truck and Cycle Show will return after last year’s rescheduling at 8 a.m. June 5 in front of Macy’s at The Mall at Greece Ridge, 271 Greece Ridge Center Drive.

The show will feature automobiles, trucks and cycles of all types, as well as activities for all ages, food, raffles, door prizes, music and trophies for exhibitors. Awards will be presented at noon.

Camp Haccamo offers a free, safe and fun overnight social camping opportunity for youth and young adults with disabilities. This year marks the camp’s 65th anniversary.

Admission is $3 for attendees ages 12 and older. Exhibitors pay $20, with $10 paid in advance. The show is open to all makes and models. Call 585-703-0918 or email krause.chuck@pmlmail.com for exhibition and sponsorship opportunities.