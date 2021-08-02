ROC City Scale Modelers coming to Transportation Museum

COURTESY OF NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION

Scale models and the enthusiasts who build them will be on-hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 when the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, hosts members of the ROC City Scale Modelers.

The work on display will include planes, ships, military armor, autos, and space and science fiction. Club members will demonstrate their techniques and offer tips for aspiring modelers, covering a range from beginner-level kits to scratch-built dioramas.

Scale models have been used for commercial purposes over the centuries, such as when inventors filed patent applications and ship builders sought funds from royalty for new vessels. No new automobile or high-rise office building gets the go-ahead without the use of scale models to assist in the design work and secure approval from management.

Building scale models is a hobby as well, and finds work in a range of scales that reduce locomotives, buildings, ships and scenery to convenient size; however, as size gets smaller, so do the details. This calls on the skills and creativity of the modeler to reproduce these details at a level that passes close scrutiny. When recreating a historic vehicle or scene, care must be taken to accurately recall correct colors and markings, often requiring extensive research through photographs, library files and even museum visits.

The museum also features full-size trolley cars, highway and horse-drawn vehicles, a steam locomotive and the Midtown Plaza Monorail. Admission is $5 for adults and seniors, $4 for ages 3-12. Call 585-533-1113, email info@nymtmuseum.org or visit nymtmuseum.org for information.