Backyard series encouraging healthy habitats

“Encouraging Nature in Your Own Backyard,” a series of Zoom presentations by Color Penfield and Color Pittsford Green, is kicking off with “The New American Garden” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Megan Meyer, a gardener with experience in landscape design and plant propagation, will explore ways gardeners can be good stewards of the land, starting in their own backyards.

The series will continue with “Bird-Friendly Backyards” on Feb. 11 by Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center; “Creating a Landscape for Pollinators and Other Insects” on Feb. 18 by Janet Allen, co-founder and president of Habitat Gardening in Central New York; and “First Frogs in Our Own Backyard” on Feb. 25 by Margot Fass, founder of A Frog House.

Visit penfield.libraryweb.org or townofpittsford.org/home-library to register.