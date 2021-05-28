House & Garden Tour to highlight waterfront properties

COURTESY OF THE LANDMARK SOCIETY

There are several options for waterfront properties in this area, many not visible from the public road. Owners will open their doors virtually this June for the Landmark Society of Western New York’s House & Garden Tour.

The video will highlight sites near the Genesee River, Erie Canal, Lake Ontario, Irondequoit Bay and the Finger Lakes, plus a few water features. Participants can enjoy seasonal summer houses, year-round homes and other properties.

“The seven properties are really diverse, from estate-sized homes to an amazing cottage,” said Cindy Boyer, director of public programs. “As with any Landmark Society tour, they will all be architecturally and/or historically interesting with their own fascinating characteristics. Late 19th century, early 20th century and mid-century modern are all represented.”

The tour will be available from June 18 through June 27. Advance tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

“Additional viewer tickets may be purchased at a deep discount for anyone that will watch the video with you, whether they are sitting in front of your screen or in their own home across the country,” Boyer said. “The virtual tour is still the safest way to go this year, and it allows you access to places we’d never be able to bring crowds into in a traditional walking tour. Your support by purchasing tickets to these virtual tours enables us to stay fiscally sound, so we may continue to plan for traditional tours in the future when public health conditions permit.”