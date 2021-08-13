Blocks in Bloom receives another award

COURTESY OF CCE-MONROE

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County’s Master Gardener program Blocks in Bloom recently received the Zone Civic Improvement Commendation from Zone 3 of the Garden Club of America.

This award is for projects that utilize horticulture to beautify and improve the area where it is offered. Blocks in Bloom, launched in 2014, has worked with 76 blocks and 812 families in low-income neighborhoods in the city of Rochester.

People in qualifying neighborhoods who are interested in bringing Blocks in Bloom to their block need to enlist at least five other households on their block. The program is focused on developing perennial gardens in front yards. Residents do not need to be homeowners, but renters need to get approval from their landlord to participate.

Once enrolled, Master Gardeners coach participants on bed preparation, planting and maintenance of perennial gardens. Compost, mulch and plants are provided. Master Gardeners continue to guide participants during the first season, which ends with a potluck supper.