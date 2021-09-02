CCE Monroe to host ‘Growing Garlic 101’

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, in collaboration with Fraser’s Garlic Farm, will present “Growing Garlic 101” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

The virtual workshop will cover planting, growing, harvesting, curing and storing, as well as common pest and disease problems. Community garden members, school garden educators, urban and suburban backyard gardeners, and aspiring small-scale market growers are invited to attend.

Registration is $12. Participants can purchase garlic seed for their fall planting. Garlic packages come in half-pound packages for $8, with a purchase limit of 2 1/2 pounds. Visit bit.ly/3DGPeH1 for information.