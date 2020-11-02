Local Scout constructs Yellow Trail bridge in Perinton

Eagle Scout candidate Noah Reilly, of Boy Scout Troop 260 in Penfield, and his team recently constructed a 40-foot bridge on the Yellow Trail between Lyndon Road and Turk Hill Road in Perinton.

The project fills a gap in that branch of the trail, which was created when the old bridge was swept away by a storm in August 2018. The project received help and support from Perinton Recreation and Parks Department, and the Perinton Department of Public Works.

Used power poles were delivered in March, just before COVID-19 halted Scout activities and delayed construction. Reilly’s team was responsible for the planning, fundraising, materials and construction.

“This is another great Eagle Scout project that has enhanced our community,’’ Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “Not only does the community get to benefit from the project, but the Scouts get the satisfaction of watching people use that bridge for years to come.”