Winners named in Fairport Scavenger Hunt
Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
Local residents Brad and Amanda Allen competed against over 140 people to win the 2020 Fairport Tree Scavenger Hunt. The village planted a tree on Parce Avenue in their names.
The Scavenger Hunt consisted of 14 trees scattered in a mile radius around Potter Place. Each tree included an information card with a secret letter for the puzzle. The challenge was to collect the letters, unscramble them and use them to solve a riddle.
Contestants submitted their solutions to receive an official “Scavenger Hunt Finisher” certificate and have their name entered into a drawing for the grand prize: having a tree planted in the village in their honor.
The Fairport Tree Board is planning to hold this event again next summer with new featured trees.