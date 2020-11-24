Winners named in Fairport Scavenger Hunt

Local residents Brad and Amanda Allen competed against over 140 people to win the 2020 Fairport Tree Scavenger Hunt. The village planted a tree on Parce Avenue in their names.

The Scavenger Hunt consisted of 14 trees scattered in a mile radius around Potter Place. Each tree included an information card with a secret letter for the puzzle. The challenge was to collect the letters, unscramble them and use them to solve a riddle.

Contestants submitted their solutions to receive an official “Scavenger Hunt Finisher” certificate and have their name entered into a drawing for the grand prize: having a tree planted in the village in their honor.

The Fairport Tree Board is planning to hold this event again next summer with new featured trees.