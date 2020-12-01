Canalway calendar available across upstate NY

The 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar can be picked up at libraries and visitors centers throughout the Corridor on a first come, first served basis.

The calendar features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest. The cover is “Butternut Creek Aqueduct, DeWitt” by A.T. McLean, of Syracuse.

“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” executive director Bob Radliff said. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”

Visit eriecanalway.org for a list of calendar distribution sites.