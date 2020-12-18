Urban forestry grant awarded to Brockport

The village of Brockport recently received an urban forestry grant of $28,609 from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for tree maintenance.

The grant is part of the Urban and Community Forestry program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees, and helps communities develop and implement comprehensive tree management plans to create healthy forests while enhancing quality of life for residents.

“Healthy community forests provide a host of environmental, economic and social benefits, including wildlife habitat, watershed protection, flood reduction, increased property values and improved public health,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.