4-H ‘Mighty Monday’ slated for Jan. 11

Monroe County 4-H will continue its free “Mighty Monday” series with “Bring in the Birds! Feeding Our Feather Friends” from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom.

Participants will explore common winter birds seen in upstate New York and the basics of birdwatching, then create two feeders to provide a healthy snack for the birds. Registration is required by Jan. 9. Visit bit.ly/34BK5Qw for information.

This workshop leads into the upcoming New York State 4-H “Fly By” series, which will cover bird identification, game birds and waterfowl, birds of prey and citizen science projects over four sessions. Visit bit.ly/2KOVuW4 for information.