SWCD launches annual conservation tree program

The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District released the spring 2021 species list for its annual Conservation Tree and Shrub program.

The district has hosted this program for 45 years, with almost 16,000 native and naturalized trees and shrubs being distributed to landowners last year.

Four new trees and shrubs are available this year: red maple, yellow birch, balsam fir and Steeplebush. These native species produce wildlife-attracting fruit and flowers, provide fall scenery with stunning foliage and can be used for home projects like furniture and holiday trees. These plants increase wildlife habitat, provide a windbreak, reduce erosion and help create habitat for pollinators.

Other available species include hardwoods, bare-root conifers, shrubs, wildflowers and variety packs. The program also offers products for conservation projects, such as bat and bluebird houses and seed mixes.

Orders need to be sent by mail, email or online by March 5. Materials will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-23 at ecopark, 10 Avion Drive, Rochester, followed by the overstock sale from 9 to 11 a.m. April 24.

Many of the trees come as young, small rooted clumps; full-grown trees are not available. Once planted, the small seedlings should take to the soil and grow leaves once spring arrives. This year, three of the conifers are transplants, meaning they are stronger and more mature.

Monroe SWCD is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call 585-753-7380 or visit monroecountyswcd.org for information.