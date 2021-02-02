GCV&M focusing on nature this February

Instead of hibernating this February, young and old alike can head to Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford for nature-focused activities, online and in-person classes, and camps for kids.

Utilizing the open spaces available at the Nature Center and Historic Village, GCV&M offers various ways to get out and have fun while staying safe and socially distanced.

Virtual classes will cover seed-starting basics and cooking, including a red wine truffle-making session. On-site classes will cover baking and wood carving for kids, teens and adults. Visit gcv.org for information.

Nature Play: Wild Winter, a day camp for kids ages 7-11, runs on Saturdays through Feb. 20. Campers have a choice of various crafts, activities and games that encourage a love of nature. The Kiddie Cabbage Walk on Feb. 20 will have families out on the trails and playing games in the style of the museum’s Kohlfahrt event.

Guests can experience the magic of hiking the Nature Center trails under the full moon and have an up-close encounter with owls and raptors at Owl Moon on Feb. 26-27. The event includes guided hikes, a reading of “Owl Moon” around a campfire and a presentation by Wild Wings Inc.

Guests are welcome to snowshoe, cross-country ski, hike and sled on the trails during Nature Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Admission is $5. Snowshoes are available on a first come, first served basis.

Call 585-294-8262 for updates on conditions and current activities.