Horse rescue receives funds for microchipping project

Begin Again Horse Rescue in Lima recently received a grant from the Kenneth A. Scott Charitable Trust to run a pilot project to microchip all the equine in its program during 2021.

In its 11 years dedicated to local equine rescue, BAHR has placed more than 270 of them and helped hundreds more find safe haven in permanent homes. If the project proves successful, the rescue hopes to expand the program to include local community equine next year.

For the first year of the pilot project, BAHR obtained 200 microchips and two chip readers from Pet Link Inc. Included in the grant is a $20 honorarium for each equine earmarked to pay for veterinary implantation. BAHR hopes that all adopters and foster caregivers will agree to take part in the new program during spring vaccine veterinary visits, so there should be no additional charges to the adopters for this service.

“I am so thankful to the Kenneth A. Scott Charitable Trust,” said Harriett Rubins, executive director. “It makes possible one more level of safety net to safeguard these equines that have had such bad experiences. We never want them to suffer again.”

BAHR is working to educate its surrounding equine communities to the benefits of microchipping. Microchipping affords an animal a permanent identification that cannot be separated or altered. The chips, painlessly embedded beneath the skin on the left side of the neck, are the size of a grain of rice and take seconds to implant.

The chip numbers are registered with Pet Link’s online database. They help prevent theft, aid identification and recovery during disasters, provide a mobile link to online health certificates and medical records, and provide correct identification of equine at competitions to prevent fraud. Other benefits include traceability in disease outbreak scenarios, and allowing for rapid and efficient management of investigations into diseases or missing animals.

Most veterinarians have chip readers. BAHR now has two that will be used to help others identify their horses. Visit beginagainrescue.org for information.